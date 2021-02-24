Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.29 ($0.10). Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 266,081 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.69. The stock has a market cap of £12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.