Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,748 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 555,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

