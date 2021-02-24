GoByte (GBX) Trading 61.4% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a total market cap of $439,783.54 and approximately $22,782.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,400,118 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

