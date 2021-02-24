GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.19.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.