Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical device company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.