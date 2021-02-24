Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “
Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.10 million, a PE ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
