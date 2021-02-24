Global Invacom Group Limited (GINV.L) (LON:GINV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Global Invacom Group Limited (GINV.L) (LON:GINV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.14 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Global Invacom Group Limited (GINV.L) shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 22,388 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80. The company has a market cap of £16.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.14.

About Global Invacom Group Limited (GINV.L) (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

