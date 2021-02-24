Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 280 ($3.66).

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 303.55 ($3.97) on Tuesday. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.55 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £40.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Glencore plc (GLEN.L)’s payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

In related news, insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

