Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.67

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 1319792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.