Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEI. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI stock opened at C$21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.70.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.