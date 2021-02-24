Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 5,335,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,144,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Several analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
