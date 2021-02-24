Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 5,335,883 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,144,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several analysts recently commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Geron by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Geron by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,006,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 905,690 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

