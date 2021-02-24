Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $408,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.