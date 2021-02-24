Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Genprex were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 12,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby purchased a new position in Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Genprex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $229.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of -0.57.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

