Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Genetron worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Genetron during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 20.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Genetron by 61.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTH opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

