General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in General Electric by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in General Electric by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

