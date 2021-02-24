Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE GTES opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

