GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 605,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $168.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOP. B. Riley upped their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.