GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

GLOG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Get GasLog alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOG. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.