GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.
GLOG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.
GasLog Company Profile
GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.