Gas (GAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $265.08 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Gas has traded up 151.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $9.55 or 0.00018790 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $96.75 million and $265.08 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.34 or 0.00494388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00069986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00081503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00502003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073458 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.