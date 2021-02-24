Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 7.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $460.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

