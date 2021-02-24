Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 596,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,179. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $246.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

