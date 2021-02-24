Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $3,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

