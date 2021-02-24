Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $221,000 Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 10.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 95.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vectrus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

