Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,626 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

