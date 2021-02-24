Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 44,838 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.