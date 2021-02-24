Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.88. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

