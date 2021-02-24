Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.