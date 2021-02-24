Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $370,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS COOLU opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.