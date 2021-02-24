Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $445,000 in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

VACQ opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Vector Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.