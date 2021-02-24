Gabelli Funds LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

