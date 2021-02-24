Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.29% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.