G.Research Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at G.Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.35. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $65.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 75.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

