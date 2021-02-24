FY2025 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Cut by Analyst

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $689.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after buying an additional 298,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.