FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ford Motor Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -290.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

