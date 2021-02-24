FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Issued By B. Riley

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of SAR opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

