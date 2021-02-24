FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Lifted by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.65.

Shares of FM opened at C$30.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The firm has a market cap of C$21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.