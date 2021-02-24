FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.67.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

