Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Future stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Future has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

