Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $3.47

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $93.47 million and $85.54 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00006795 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,905,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

