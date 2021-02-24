Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of FRPT traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. 1,251,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,617. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $173.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.14.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

