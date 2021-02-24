Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,617. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,321.67, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

