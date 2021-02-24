Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

FRA:FRE opened at €35.63 ($41.92) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.53. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

