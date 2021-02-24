Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €51.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

Shares of FME stock opened at €58.02 ($68.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.65 and its 200 day moving average is €69.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

