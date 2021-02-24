FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RAIL opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.23. FreightCar America has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,358.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $156,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

