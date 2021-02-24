Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,776 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 5.0% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 8,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

