Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,727. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

