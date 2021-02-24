Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

Shares of NYSE FET traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,727. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.00.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

