Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.50

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 6043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.