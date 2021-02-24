Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Lowered by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 639,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165,828 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

FLO opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

