Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $237,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $9.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.57. The stock had a trading volume of 496,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

