Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,028,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 4.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,122,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617,911. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $2,098,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,719,089 shares of company stock valued at $125,800,991 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

